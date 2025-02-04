‘Game changer’: Gurugram doctors hail Ayushman Bharat for cancer treatment

Gurugram, Feb 4 (IANS) As the world observes Cancer Day on February 4, doctors at a Gurugram hospital praised the Ayushman Bharat scheme for its transformative impact on cancer care, particularly for economically weaker sections. This initiative, which offers free cancer treatment, is being hailed as a major step in reducing preventable deaths by ensuring timely access to life-saving treatment.

Dr Dheeraj Gautam, speaking to IANS, explained the significant impact Ayushman Bharat has had on early cancer detection.

"Before, many patients couldn't afford the investigations needed for early detection, which delayed treatment and increased costs. Now, Ayushman Bharat makes these crucial tests affordable, allowing us to start treatment early. Early detection significantly reduces treatment costs and improves survival rates, making this scheme a true game changer," he said.

Dr Nitin Sood, a haematologist specialising in blood cancers, echoed the same sentiment, emphasising the importance of early diagnosis.

“The sooner cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the outcome,” he said.

“A recent study in 'The Lancet' showed that patients eligible for the PM-JAY scheme under Ayushman Bharat are more likely to recover due to early diagnosis and treatment, thanks to the financial support this scheme provides. By eliminating the financial barrier, we’re ensuring more people get diagnosed and treated sooner, which is crucial for better outcomes in cancer care."

Launched in alignment with India’s National Health Policy 2017, Ayushman Bharat aims to provide Universal Health Coverage (UHC) to all citizens, focusing on inclusivity and accessibility, especially for marginalised communities. By addressing both preventive and specialised care, the scheme has the potential to revolutionise the healthcare system.

Ayushman Bharat comprises two major components: Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) for primary care and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), which provides financial coverage for tertiary treatments like cancer care. With this approach, the scheme is breaking down the barriers to healthcare, making it affordable, accessible, and equitable for everyone.

