Gambling racket busted in South Delhi, police recover cash and carbon papers

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The Delhi Police dismantled a gambling racket in the city's Vasant Vihar area, apprehending four gamblers and recovering over Rs 31,000 in cash, carbon papers and notepads from their possession.

The operation, undertaken by South-West Delhi Police, followed secret inputs received by a Sub-Inspector on Wednesday, in its bid to identify and dismantle spots of organised crime.

The four gamblers arrested by the Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of Delhi Police have been identified as Pappu Bagh, Sanjay, Mandeep Kumar Gupta and Karan, all in the age bracket of 25-31 years.

"A total stake money Rs 31,060/-, four note pads, three carbon papers and three pens were recovered from their possession," said an official statement.

The gambling racket was being operated at an open area in D-block of the Nepali camp in Vasant Vihar area. A police team, comprising Sub-inspector Ved Prakash, ASI Parveen and Vinod, Head constables Prashant and Hariom, and Inspector Ram Kumar acted under the supervision of ACP Vijay Kumar to conduct raids at the location and subsequently arrest the four accused.

As the police team raided the location, it found four people involved in gambling with numbering pads. On further investigation, notepads for writing details of gambled amount, carbon papers and cash were also recovered from their possession.

A case was registered under the Public Gambling Act, following which all four accused were arrested.

Notably, the South-West branch of Delhi Police has been running a campaign to curb organised crime in the area. First, intelligence is gathered about spots of such organised crimes by local informers, and after further probe, raids are conducted to dismantle the network and nab those engaged in illegal activities.

