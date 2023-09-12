Foxconn ramps up hiring in China as Apple launches next-gen iPhones

Hong Kong, Sep 12 (IANS) Largest iPhone maker Foxconn ramped up hiring in China as Apple geared up to launch its next-generation of iPhones on Tuesday amid geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing and the rise of Huawei despite US sanctions, a media report said on Tuesday.

Foxconn’s major plant in Zhengzhou, capital of central Henan province, is offering $880 as bonuses per person at the company’s Product Enclosure Business Group, responsible for producing mechanical parts for the iPhone, reports South China Morning Post.

The world’s largest iPhone factory is “continuing to expand its workforce ahead of the release of the iPhone 15, with Apple hoping to avoid last year’s supply chain woes at the plant in China,” the report said.

The new workers are expected to help the factory meet demand for Apple’s new products, including iPhone 15.

“The iPhone 15 from Apple is expected to keep sales strong throughout the year and maintain its dominance in the above $600 price range in China,” Counterpoint Research senior analyst Ivan Lam was quoted as saying.

Foxconn offered larger bonuses to returning workers in June this year following a worker exodus and production disruptions.

The iPhone 15 is coming to China amid a new set of challenges, as the country banned iPhone use for certain government officials in the country, creating a chain of reaction that saw Apple stock losing billions.

Beijing instructed some government staff to stop using iPhones through chat groups or meetings, according to an earlier report in the Wall Street Journal.

Apple relies heavily on Greater China region for both manufacturing and sales of its iPhones and has a major chunk of its product manufacturing in the country amid its future plans to make India the next big manufacturing hub.

Meanwhile, Huawei launched the foldable Mate X5 and the Mate 60 Pro+ last week, following the launch of the 5G capable Mate 60 Pro last month, with a powerful chip despite tough US restrictions.

