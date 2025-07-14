Four Maoists preparing to collect Rs 1 crore levy arrested in Ranchi

Ranchi, July 14 (IANS) Ranchi Police on Monday arrested four active members of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit who were preparing to collect a levy of Rs 1 crore in Jharkhand, officials said.

The Maoists were planning to extort money from local businessmen, contractors, and brick kiln owners.

Ranchi DIG and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha told reporters at a press conference that the arrested persons have been identified as Yogendra Ganjhu alias Pawan, Mukesh Ganjhu, Manu Ganjhu, and Rajkumar Nahak.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid near the Bakshi Bangla Chatti river in the Khalari and McCluskieganj police station areas of Ranchi district, where the four had gathered to plan the extortion operation.

Police recovered a loaded country-made pistol, three live cartridges, Maoist propaganda material, and mobile phones used in extortion-related communications from the accused.

According to police, Yogendra Ganjhu is a long-time operative of the Maoist outfit and has been active since 2006. He has been involved in several encounters with security forces and has a lengthy criminal record, with at least 10 serious cases registered against him in various police stations across Latehar, Balumath, Garu, and Panki. He was last released from prison in 2022.

Another accused, Mukesh Ganjhu, also has multiple criminal cases registered against him in Palamu, Latehar, and Lohardaga districts. Police said both Yogendra and Mukesh are considered hardened Maoist operatives with deep links in the extortion network operating in central and western Jharkhand.

The police further revealed that on June 25, the same group had demanded a Rs 1 crore levy from a staff member working in the General Manager's office of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), threatening him with death if the amount was not paid by July 2. An FIR in this matter had been registered at the Khalari police station.

SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha warned that strict action would continue against anyone involved in Maoist activities or illegal extortion. “No one engaged in such unlawful activities will be spared. Our operations against Maoist elements will remain relentless,” he asserted.

