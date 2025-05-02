Four killed as bus overturns in MP; CM Yadav announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to bereaved families

Bhopal, May 2 (IANS) Four persons were killed and 12 others injured when a vehicle transporting a wedding party veered out of control and overturned in the Lateri tehsil area in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district.

The incident took place late Thursday at approximately 10 p.m. in Madagan Valley when the vehicle was en route to Sironj from Indore.

Authorities confirmed that one of the victims was a woman, while five of the injured remain in critical condition.

The wedding procession was heading back to Aulikheda village in Indore after a celebration near Jatashankar in Siroj.

The pickup truck carried 16 passengers, including men, women, and children.

The vehicle, however, lost control and overturned near Siroj town, police officials said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed profound grief over the untimely death of the four persons and ensured financial assistance to the bereaved families and injured persons.

On his X handle, CM Yadav said, "The news of the sudden death of four people due to the accident of a bus going from Indore to Siroj in Lateri tehsil area of Vidisha district is very sad. My condolences are with all the bereaved families in this hour of grief. With the help of the district administration, proper arrangements have been made for the treatment of the injured in the accident in the district hospital. Instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's discretionary grant fund to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured."

He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination while the injured were admitted to the district hospital.

Police have yet to ascertain the reason for the accident.

Three individuals succumbed to their injuries upon arrival, while another passed away during treatment, police officials said.

The bride and groom had been travelling in a separate vehicle and remained unharmed, they said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.