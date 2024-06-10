Four of a family drown in river Ghaghra in UP

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), June 10 (IANS) Four members of a family drowned while another was injured after getting caught in the deep waters of the Ghaghra river near Teliyar village of this district, police said on Monday.

The victims were caught in the river's deep waters, leading to the tragedy early on Monday, the police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Nighasan, Pradeep, told reporters that the victims are all Teliyar residents and have been identified as Sushila (52), Satyam (24), Urvashi (17), and Kanha (10).

Another member of the family, identified as Naini, was rescued and rushed to the district hospital in a critical condition, he said.

