Forest fire raging in Turkey, shipping traffic along Dardanelle Strait suspended

Ankara, Aug 23 (IANS) Forest fire continued to rage in Turkey's Canakkale province after which several villages were evacuated and shipping traffic along Dardanelle Strait suspended.

The fire started around noon on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli, who rushed to Canakkale to coordinate the efforts to contain the flames, said the fire affected an approximately 1,500-hectare area.

"We use all our strength to protect settlement areas," Yumakli posted on X in the morning, noting that the aerial intervention continues with seven fire-fighting aircraft and 22 fire-fighting helicopters.

Officials cut the power and natural gas in some neighbourhoods, especially around a hospital. More than 1,250 people from nine villages were moved to safety.

A university campus was also evacuated, and officials warned that the flames threatened the city centre.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said 54 people were affected by the smoke, adding that 48 received treatment in hospital.

