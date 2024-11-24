Football: Racing beat Cruzeiro to clinch Copa Sudamericana title

Asuncion (Paraguay), Nov 24 (IANS) Argentina's Racing football club secured its first international trophy in 36 years with a 3-1 victory over Brazilian side Cruzeiro in the final of Copa Sudamericana, the annual international club football competition organized since 2002 by CONMEBOL, the governing body of football in South America.

Gaston Martirena gave Racing the lead at La Olla in the Paraguayan capital Asuncion in the 15th minute when he took a touch after Juan Fernando Quintero's pass before curling an improbable 25-yard effort into the far corner on Saturday.

The Buenos Aires outfit doubled its lead five minutes later through Adrian Martinez, who slid home at the far post following Maximiliano Salas' cross from the right wing, reports Xinhua.

Kaio Jorge reduced the deficit just after halftime by heading home from close range after his initial attempt was blocked by goalkeeper Gabriel Arias. Roger Martinez put the result beyond doubt as he slotted a cool finish past veteran goalkeeper Cassio after Juan Nardoni's through-ball on the counterattack.

"We faced a very tough rival today but we deserve this title for the way we played throughout the entire competition," Quintero said. "I can't speak highly enough of this group. Every player contributed to this and we are champions not by chance, but because of hard work," added the Colombia international midfielder.

The result marked Racing's first continental triumph since 1988 when it also beat Cruzeiro in the final of the now-defunct Supercopa Libertadores.

Though Racing won their first title, Argentina are the most successful nation in the Copa Sudamericana with 10 titles and six runner-up finishes in 23 editions. Brazil have five titles and eight runner-up finishes.

