Bihar BJP chief praises 'The Sabarmati Report' during special screening

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Bihar BJP President and Revenue and Land Reforms Minister, Dilip Jaiswal, attended the special screening of the film 'The Sabarmati Report' at a cinema hall in Patna on Sunday.

After watching the movie, he lauded the film for its powerful depiction of true events and urged every Indian to watch it.

Jaiswal highlighted that the film portrays incidents corroborated by the Supreme Court, which led to the conviction and punishment of 31 individuals.

"The film is entirely based on the Supreme Court verdict from when this horrific incident occurred, resulting in the punishment of around 31 individuals," said the BJP leader.

Reflecting on the tragic events depicted, he remarked, “The crime was horrific, a train was burned, and innocent people lost their lives. It is heartbreaking that such mindsets still exist in our society today. No religion or caste is inherently bad, but a negative mindset can lead to such heinous crimes. These elements aim to disrupt the harmony of our society.”

He emphasised the importance of exposing those who spread division and hatred in the country. “Every Indian must watch this film to understand the truth and confront those attempting to create discord in our society,” he said.

The BJP leader also extended his congratulations to the entire team of 'The Sabarmati Report' for their commitment to presenting the truth through cinema. “The filmmakers have fulfilled their responsibility by bringing out the reality for the people of this country,” he added.

Inspired by true events that took place in the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, 'The Sabarmati Report' is a 2024 Hindi-language political drama film written by Avinash and Arjun based on a story by Aseem Arrora, After multiple issues and delays, the film was released by theatrically on November 15, 2024.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.