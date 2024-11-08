Food security more important than narrow politics: Malaysian official

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 8 (IANS) Engaging with a broad range of trade partners to ensure Malaysia's food security is of greater importance than taking sides in geopolitical tensions, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Mohamad Sabu said on Friday.

Diversifying sources of food imports, including expanding beyond traditional suppliers of wheat to include Russia, will make Malaysia more resistant to shocks caused by unforeseen events, Mohamad said in a press briefing after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) here for grain supply between Melewar Industrial Group and Russia's Grain Exporters Union.

"It is important that various players in the production, distribution, and supply develop and maintain strong working relationships to ensure continuity at all times so Malaysia has a broad network of global suppliers for essentials such as agriculture and food products in our pursuit to provide food security," he said, adding that Malaysia is also eying imports of other grains including barley and corn.

The MOU aims to secure the long-term supply of grain from Russia to be used in various food products in Malaysia and was co-witnessed by Russia's Ambassador to Malaysia Naiyl Latypov.

Mohamad added that as a neutral and independent trading nation, Malaysia aims to strengthen business relations with Russia, expand the country's geo-economic space and demonstrate that Malaysia upholds the principles of openness and business-friendliness.

For his part, Latypov said the two countries have been working towards closer cooperation, especially in agriculture and trade, and the MOU paves the way for further deepening of trade ties, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We are confident that this partnership will open new horizons and lay the foundations for long-term success. Ahead of us lies productive work, joint projects and the achievement of our common goals," he said.

