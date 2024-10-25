Flight operations resume in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar after cyclone Dana makes landfall

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Flight operations at Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport, resumed on Friday morning after being suspended as a precautionary measures due to cyclonic storm Dana. Flight operations have also resumed at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

Cyclone Dana made landfall on the Odisha coast on Thursday midnight between Bhitarkanika in the Kendrapara district and Dhamra in Bhadrak, leading to heavy rain and strong winds at the speed of 110 kmph in several areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had reviewed the state's preparedness for the approaching cyclone along with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and reassured support.

Odisha has made extensive preparations to tackle the cyclone's impact. The state has set up 5,209 cyclone shelters and evacuated over 3,62,000 people from vulnerable areas, including 3,654 pregnant women who have been relocated to nearby hospitals and Maternity Waiting Homes (Maa Gruha).

Additionally, 19 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 51 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and 220 Fire Services teams have been pressed into action.

The Central government has provided the requested number of NDRF teams.

PM Modi on Thursday had held discussions with CM Majhi on the preparations to tackle the impact of Dana.

As per the Chief Minister's Office, CM Majhi gave detailed information regarding the massive evacuation process carried out by the state government. He also shared details in connection with the deployment of security forces, NDRF and ODRAF for the safety and assistance of people during the fast-approaching severe cyclonic storm.

PM Modi expressed satisfaction over the preparations made to face the cyclone. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to CM Majhi and assured to provide all necessary help to the state.

As per the reports, a total of 4,17,626 people have so far been evacuated to relief camps and other centres. They have been kept in safe shelter and provided with cooked foods. Besides, 7,284 cyclone shelters were opened and out of them, 5,209 shelters are in functioning a full-fledged manner.

It is estimated that 4,54,800 people in 2,163 villages in 64 blocks and 64 wards of 13 Urban Local Bodies in 11 districts will be affected due to Dana.

A total of 213 medical teams and 120 animal treatment teams have also been deployed at several places in the districts that are likely to face the maximum impact.

