Five killed in road accident in Pakistan

Islamabad, Nov 29 (IANS) Five people were killed in a road accident in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened in Loralai district of the province where a car carrying five people of the same family hit a troller coming from the opposite direction, the district's police told media.

Police said the crash took place on a sharp turn, where the speeding trailer failed to stop in time as the car suddenly appeared on the road, Xinhua news agency reported.

The car was severely damaged, and all passengers onboard died at the scene. Rescue teams promptly arrived at the site and transported the bodies to a nearby hospital for identification and post-mortem examinations.

Road accidents in Pakistan are an alarming issue, with a significant increase in both frequency and severity over the years, and multiple factors including reckless driving, poor road conditions, and a lack of proper vehicle maintenance contribute to the high accident rate.

