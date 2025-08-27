First look of Mohan G’s Draupathi -2 released underwater!

Chennai, Aug 27 (IANS) The makers of director Mohan G's much awaited historical action drama 'Draupathi 2' chose to release the first look of the film underwater on the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi on Wednesday.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations, will have actor Richard Rishi, the brother-in-law of actor Ajith Kumar, playing the lead along with Rakshana Indusudan.

Draupathi 2 is being produced by Netaji Productions in association with G. M Film Corporation.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the story is set in the 14th century, during the period when Mughals first set foot in Tamil Nadu. The film is based on blood-stained history and will look to highlight the valour and sacrifice of the Hoysala emperor Veera Vallalar III, who ruled South India with Thiruvannamalai as the capital, and the Kadavarayas, who ruled Sendhamangalam.

Directed by Mohan G, best known for having made films like Pazhaya Vannarapettai, Draupathi, Rudra Thandavam, and Bagasuran, Draupathi 2 will also feature a host of actors including Natti Natraj, Y. G. Mahendran, Nadodigal Barani, Saravana Subbiah, Vel Ramamoorthy, Siraj Johnny, Dinesh Lamba, Ganesh Gaurang, Divi, Devayani Sharma, and Arunodayan.

The dialogues for the film have been jointly written by writer Padma Chandrasekhar and Mohan G. Music for the film has been composed by Ghibran. Cinematography for the film is by Philip R. Sundar while choreography is by Thanika Tony. The stunts in the film have been choreographed by Action Santosh and editing is by Devaraj. Art direction for the film is by Kamalnathan.

Sources say that about 75% of the film has been shot in Mumbai, while the remaining portions have been filmed in Senji, Thiruvannamalai, and parts of Kerala.

A major talking point is how this historical narrative connects with the story of the 2020 film 'Draupathi'. Draupathi 2 is expected to release by the end of this year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.