Farhan Akhtar's b'day post for wife Shibani: 'May you always have reasons to smile'

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Sunday showered birthday love on his wife- actress, model and host Shibani Dandekar, saying ‘may you always have reasons to smile’.

Known for her role as Sushmita Sengupta in web series ‘Four More Shots Please!’, Shibani is celebrating her 43rd birthday on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan dropped a lovestruck candid photo with his wife Shibani, wherein the latter can be seen laughing her heart out, while Farhan seems to be saying something.

While Shibani can be seen donning a beige and black coloured checkered suit pants, and carrying a red handbag, Farhan wore a white formal shirt, blue coat and matching trousers.

The picture which is clicked on a street, shows Shibani holding Farhan’s hand. The 49-year-old actor captioned the post as: “Happy birthday partner .. may life give you all you want and more .. may you always have reasons to smile .. (but enough about me) .. love you loads. Have the best year yet. @shibaniakhtar Image @sebporter”.

Shibani commented on her hubby’s post and said, “I love you so much! Thank you for the best gift in the world! You!”, followed by a red heart emoji.

Farhan and Shibani started dating in 2018, and on February 19, 2022 they had tied the knot at former’s Khandala farmhouse.

He was earlier married to Adhuna Bhabani. The couple have two daughters- Shakya and Akira. On January 21, 2016, they announced their separation after 16 years of marriage.

On the work front, the multi-hyphenate artiste Farhan, who directed ‘Don’ (2006) and ‘Don 2’ (2011) both starring the Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, recently announced ‘Don 3’. The film will star Ranveer Singh in the lead role replacing SRK.

The director-producer shared that the work on the film will begin in 2025. ‘Don 3’ will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Shibani was recently seen as Aditi in the second season of the romantic drama ‘Made In Heaven’. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the series chronicles the lives of Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur), two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named 'Made in Heaven'.

The series also stars Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

