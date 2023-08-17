Fans witness Salman Khan, Ranveer-Harrdy's bromance at AP Dhillon's docu-series screening

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) It was a star studded affair at the screening of Indo-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon's docu-series in Mumbai, where superstar Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, music sensation Harrdy Sandhu were spotted.

AP Dhillon's rumoured girlfriend and actress Banita Sandhu was also present at the screening.

Known for his chart-topping tracks, Harrdy travelled all the way from his busy schedule to Mumbai to support his dear friend A P Dhillon. This gesture exemplified the deep friendship that exists between the two artists.

Others who were spotted attending the star-studded event was Guneet Monga, Mrunal Thakur, debutante Paloma and MC Stan.

The highlight of the evening was the heart-warming reunion between Harrdy and Ranveer.

The fans witnessed a delightful display of friendship and camaraderie between Ranveer and Harrdy.

The two actors had shared the screen in the critically acclaimed movie '83', portraying the iconic cricketer Madan Lal (Harrdy) and the legendary captain Kapil Dev (Ranveer).

Their on-screen chemistry translated seamlessly to real life, as the duo caught up and exchanged anecdotes, laughter, and shared memories.

Ranveer was seen donning a white satin co-ord set, and paired it with sunglasses. While, Harrdy was wearing a blue half sleeves, co-ord set and paired it with white sneakers.

Salman was wearing a grey coloured half shirt, black pants and grey shoes. AP and Salman looked their dashing best when they posed for the cameras.

‘AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind’ is a four part docuseries that explores the life and rise of Punjabi rapper Amritpal Singh Dhillon, and tells the story of the self-made superstar globally known as AP/APD.

Helmed by series director Jay Ahmed, Produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the docu-series captures AP Dhillon’s remarkable journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, to become a renowned global music sensation, giving viewers a sneak peek into the grit and glamour, the effort and energy that has brought AP where he is today.

‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’ will premiere on August 18 on Prime Video.

