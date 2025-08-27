Family of four killed in Bastar as car swept away in Jheeram Ghati amid heavy rains

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh), Aug 27 (IANS) Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, claiming four lives after a car was swept away in Jheeram Ghati, officials said on Wednesday.

The victims -- a couple and their two children from Tamil Nadu -- died after their vehicle was washed away while trying to cross the swollen Jheeram Nala on National Highway 30.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Tuesday when a car carrying five people attempted to cross the flooded stretch. While the driver managed to save himself by jumping out, the family was trapped inside and swept away by the strong current.

After an 18-hour-long rescue operation by the district administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the car was recovered on Wednesday with all four bodies inside.

Officials said the bodies have been shifted to Jagdalpur Medical College, and the family’s relatives have been informed.

Continuous downpour has led to the Sabari River overflowing, forcing the closure of traffic at several points along NH-30, which connects Jagdalpur to Sukma.

With medical facilities disrupted, officials said helicopters may have to be used in emergencies. Many stranded travellers were forced to spend the night on the roadside after roads were suddenly blocked.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, currently on a Japan tour, expressed concern and reviewed the situation over the phone with Revenue Secretary Reena Baba Saheb Kangale and Bastar Divisional Commissioner Doman Singh.

He later posted on X that relief and rescue operations are being carried out with "full readiness" and that people are being evacuated from the low-lying areas.

"Public safety is our top priority. I have instructed administrative officials and SDRF to remain on high alert and provide assistance to those affected as required," the CM said.

Meanwhile, a long traffic jam has left over 2,000 passengers stranded on the roads.

Reports from various locations indicate that several houses have collapsed, resulting in the deaths of two villagers and injuries to many others.

The injured have been taken to hospitals, despite challenging conditions.

In Bijapur district, the situation remains equally dire. The Indravati River is in full spate, causing widespread disruption. Numerous roads are closed, and at least 100 villages in the Cherpal area have been cut off from the district headquarters. More than 20 houses have collapsed in this region alone.

