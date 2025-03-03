F1: Adrian Newey begins tenure as managing technical partner at Aston Martin

Silverstone, March 3 (IANS) Adrian Newey’s era as the Managing Technical Partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team has officially begun. The acclaimed British designer has started at the team's Silverstone headquarters as was announced back in September, 2024.

During his time in Formula One, which has earned him the accolade of one of the greatest F1 designers in history, Newey was part of the Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull teams, winning 12 drivers' championships and 13 constructors' crowns.

The 65-year-old's arrival at Aston Martin is a major coup for owner Lawrence Stroll, who has invested heavily in the team with the ambition of turning them into title winners. Newey's reputation for designing innovative and competitive cars, particularly at the start of new regulatory periods, makes him a valuable asset to the team.

Newey has joined a team that has already made significant strides in recent years, with the recruitment of top engineers, a state-of-the-art new factory, and a works engine partnership with Honda from 2026.

With the new season two weeks away, fans got the first chance to witness their new car -AMR25- across three days at the Bahrain International Circuit. There were mixed fortunes for the squad during the three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain, which culminated in a busy final day after Alonso stepped in for unwell team mate Lance Stroll during the morning session.

While Stroll initially returned to action in the afternoon, the Canadian completed 34 laps before handing back over to Alonso due to still not feeling well, meaning that the two-time World Champion recorded a total of 82 laps throughout Friday.

The 2025 Formula One World Championship gets under way in Australia, with 58 laps around Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit. The weekend's first free practice session begins on March 14 and lights out for the Grand Prix takes place on March 16.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.