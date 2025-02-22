Expose sinister designs to destabilise India & manipulate democracy: VP Dhankhar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 22 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday deplored the acts of ridiculing the key institutions of the country, saying that people should expose all those sinister designs which are trying to destabilise India and also manipulate democracy.

“There is another systemic challenge. The President is ridiculed. The Prime Minister is ridiculed. My position is ridiculed. Our institutions, the Election Commission, and the judiciary are tainted. These acts come from those without national interest at heart. Recently, it was authoritatively revealed—our elections were sought to be doctored, manipulated,” said the Vice President while addressing the students and faculty members of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University at the 65th Annual Convocation Ceremony of Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

He called upon the people to remain alert, think and expose such acts, adding that the time has come for deep, thorough, micro-level investigation.

“Expose all those who are behind these sinister designs to destabilise our nation and manipulate our democracy,” he urged.

He also said that anti-national forces that attack democratic values, seek to tarnish the spirit of the Constitution and defame the country’s institutions.

“When they attack our very foundations, they must be countered. This is the duty of every individual,” the Vice President said.

The Vice President said that every person has the right to follow any religion he wants and can adopt any religion of his choice.

“But when conversion takes place by allurement, temptation, and the objective is that we will get supremacy by changing the demography of the nation, then it is a matter of serious concern. History is witness to this, some countries of the world are examples of this. You are more intelligent and knowledgeable than me, you can find out for yourself – the very form of the country has been destroyed, majority community there has disappeared. We cannot allow this demographic invasion. Organic demographic growth is acceptable, but if it is disruptive with a sinister design to control, we must become alert. This is a matter of contemplation for us,” he said.

The Vice President further stated that social transformation comes with social harmony, which defines unity in diversity.

“It converts caste, creed, and religion - the divisive situations - into a force of unity. Let us generate social harmony at all costs. We are a unique civilisation - spiritualistic, religious, and ethical. Our cultural strength has guided the world for thousands of years. Imbibe and nurture family values; respect elders and parents. This will give you the stamina to contribute to the nation. A seed of patriotism will automatically blossom,” observed the Vice President.

The Vice President claimed that climate change is a menace. “The planet is cliffhanging on an existential crisis. We are trustees but have recklessly exploited it. The time bomb is ticking. We must act. The Prime Minister’s call - ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ is a game changer. Millions are doing it. Let’s believe in environmental protection,” he said.

While giving a call for Swadeshi, the Vice President said, “A nation is powerful only if it is Aatmanirbhar. Let’s believe in Swadeshi and be vocal for local.”

Earlier, after landing at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar the Vice President visited the awe-inspiring Ellora Caves, a magnificent symbol of India’s rich civilisational and spiritual heritage.

He also performed pooja at the sacred Grishneshwar Temple in Ellora, which is one of the 12 revered Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and prayed for the progress of the nation and the well-being of all its people.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.