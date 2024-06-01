Exit Polls project Lotus blooming in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, June 1 (IANS) Exit polls on Saturday projected that the ‘Lotus’ will bloom in Kerala as the BJP can win between one to three parliamentary seats in the coastal state.

Times Now ETG survey showed the Trissur Lok Sabha candidate Suresh Gopi will win. The survey also projected one seat for the BJP, four for the ruling Left led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while the Congress-led UDF may win 14 to 15 seats.

India Today-Axis My India has projected that the BJP will win two to three seats and also said that Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar will upset three-time sitting Congress member Shashi Tharoor.

ABP-C-Voter has also projected one to three seats for the BJP while India TV-CNX has also projected the same.

The biggest shocker has come from the ABP C-Voter which has projected that the Vijayan-led Left will not win a single seat while the India Today-Axis My India has projected zero to one seat for the Left.

However, all the agencies have projected that the Congress-led UDF will win a minimum of 14 seats and can end up winning 19 seats.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha exit polls, none of the agencies projected the election outcome correctly. In fact, three agencies had projected that the BJP would open its account in the state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and all the top Congress leaders during their campaign have said the BJP will finish in third place in all 20 constituencies of the state.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress-led UDF won 19 seats and secured a vote share of 47.48 per cent, CPI-M-led Left Front won one seat and got 36.29 per cent vote and the BJP managed a mere 15.64 per cent vote share.

