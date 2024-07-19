Example of professional synergy, grit of security forces: Army on J&K’s Keran anti-terror ops

Srinagar, July 19 (IANS) The recent operation in J&K’s Keran sector is an example of professional synergy and the grit of the security forces engaged in anti-militancy duties, the Army has said.

In a press statement on Thursday’s Kachhal Keran sector operation, the Army said, “On July 18, 2024, in a significant operation, the Indian Army successfully eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control in Keran Sector of Kashmir. On July 17, 2024, credible input was received from JKP, further corroborated by intelligence agencies, regarding a group of foreign terrorists likely to infiltrate through Keran Sector."

“On July 18 at approx. 12.30 p.m. alert troops observed the movement of two terrorists through thick foliage, on own side of LoC. The infiltrating terrorists were challenged, following which they opened fire leading to an intense firefight. Two hard-core foreign terrorists were killed along with the recovery of weapons, war-like stores and a Pakistani identity card," the Army said in the statement on Friday.

“This successful intelligence-based operation is yet another example of the close synergy between Indian Army, BSF & JKP. This was the third such successful anti-infiltration operation on the Line of Control over the last few weeks and underscores the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control and the robust counter-infiltration posture towards maintaining peace in Kashmir Valley,” the Army further said.

Two terrorists were killed on Thursday (July 18) when the security forces foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The encounter broke out when the security forces challenged a group of infiltrating terrorists on the LoC in the sector. Officials said that troops of 6 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police had received intelligence inputs about the movement of terrorists along the LoC.

On July 14, three heavily armed terrorists were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district when the Army foiled an infiltration bid by the terrorists.

