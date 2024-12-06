Every point is important in this format, says Bopanna on TPL debut

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) In a career spanning more than two decades, Rohan Bopanna has played tennis in many formats but is finding the Tennis Premier League exciting as it keeps the players on their toes.

This is Bopanna’s debut season in the TPL Season 6, and he shared his excitement for the fast-paced 25-point format. “It's an exciting format and it keeps everybody on their toes since every point is crucial. I am having a lot of fun playing TPL”, he said.

The Indian tennis legend is one of the marquee players in TPL Season 6 and represents the Rajasthan Rangers, competing in the Mixed Doubles and Men’s Doubles categories.

After three days of tennis action at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai, his team is third on the points table with 154 points and is right in contention for a qualification spot for the finals.

The two-time Grand Slam champion also shared his thoughts on playing in Mumbai after a long time, revisiting the court that has been ‘very special’ in his career. “2007 was the last time I played in Mumbai, and I love playing here. I've made two ATP Finals on that very special court right there,” an elated Bopanna added.

At Rajasthan Rangers, the 44-year-old Bopanna is reunited with his former doubles partner, Leander Paes, who is a mentor for the side. When asked about having the opportunity to work with Paes again, Bopanna said, “He's been my teammate for such a long period of time. It has been 30 years of playing this sport, I've gained a lot of experience, and he brings extra experience. So, it's really a fun team to be with.”

The TPL has a pool of talented young players playing this season, and Bopanna is delighted to see them on the big stage.

The 21-year-old Karan Singh of Hyderabad Strikers has caught Bopanna’s eye. “I've been watching Karan, and I think he's a great talent. We need a lot of encouragement not only from private sponsors but also from the federation to support a talent like that. It's nice to see youngsters come out and play on the big stage.”

Reflecting on the journey of the league through the last five seasons and how it has grown in stature even further in its sixth season.

“It is growing every year, and I think that's the beauty of a league like TPL. Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain have done a fantastic job in reaching out to all the players. They get to compete against each other and have fun at the same time in a team competition. It's beautiful,” Bopanna said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.