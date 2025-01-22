Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Sequel in the Works? Farhan, Hrithik, and Abhay Drop Hints!

Fans of the 2011 hit Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, get ready for some exciting news! A sequel to the iconic film might be in the works. Yes, you read that right!

The original movie, starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin, still enjoys a huge fanbase. Today, Farhan Akhtar shared a video on Instagram featuring himself, Hrithik, and Abhay with a manuscript titled "The Three Musketeers," which immediately sparked excitement.

This title is a throwback to a memorable scene in the original film, where Farhan's character, Imraan Qureshi, refers to his friends, Arjun Saluja (Hrithik) and Kabir Dewan (Abhay), as "The Three Musketeers" from their school days. Farhan's caption on the video read, “@zoieakhtar do you see the signs?? @hrithikroshan @abhaydeol @ritesh_sid @reemakagti1 @excelmovies @tigerbabyofficial.”

In the video, Hrithik says, "Unbelievable," and Farhan adds, “Outstanding,” leaving fans wondering if this is a subtle hint that a sequel is indeed coming.

Director Zoya Akhtar has frequently been asked about a ZNMD sequel. She has previously stated that they would only consider making a second part if they could find the right story. “The movie meant a lot to us, so if we find that soul for part two, we will make it,” she said. “We don’t want to do it just for money. The audience will have high expectations, and we must meet them."

With this new post, fans are hoping that the much-anticipated sequel is finally in development!