Yendira Ee Panchayithi Trailer Out

Bharat and Vishika Laxman are the lead pair in the upcoming film 'Yendira Ee Panchayithi' produced by Pradeep Kumar. M under the banner of Prabhat Creations. Gangadhara. T is making his debut as a director with this movie. 'Yendira Ee Panchayithi' is tipped to be a rustic love and emotional drama. The previously released teaser hinted that the movie will have suspense elements too. Meanwhile, hero Srikanth launched the film’s trailer.

After launching the trailer Srikanth said, “The trailer looks fantastic. The new team has made this movie brilliantly. All the best to the film’s team. I wish this movie to be a big hit.”

Satish Masam is the cinematographer, while PR (Peddapalli Rohit) scored the music. JP is the editor for this movie, while Venkat Palwai and Priyanka Erukala penned the dialogues. Kasi Vishwanath, Totapalli Madhu, Ravi Varma, Prem Sagar, Sameer, Vijay and Chittoor’s Teja played important roles in this movie.

'Yendira Ee Panchayithi' is slated for release on October 6th.

