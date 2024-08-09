Why is Ravi Teja not promoting Mr Bachchan? Answer is here

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is set to return to the silver screen with Mr Bachchan. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film's trailer and songs have generated significant buzz among the audience. However, Ravi Teja's absence from promotions has been noticeable.

When questioned about Ravi Teja's absence at a promotional event, director Harish Shankar explained that the actor is busy with other projects. While some speculate that Ravi Teja is intentionally avoiding the media, especially due to the box office clash with Puri Jagannadh's Double Ismart, the actor has recorded video interviews that will be released soon.

Mr Bachchan is slated for a release on August 15, 2024, and Ravi Teja is expected to attend the film's pre-release event this Sunday, though this has not been officially confirmed.