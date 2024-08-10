Who is Sobhita Dhulipala, Chay’s fiancee?

Netizens cannot seem to get enough of Tollywood Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala who got engaged earlier this week. Every tiny detail about them is being discussed and shared on social media.

Days after the Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement, the pics from the intimate ceremony have surfaced on the internet.

Who is Sobhita Dhulipala?

Monkey Man actress Sobhita Dhulipala was born on May 31, 1992 in Tenali of Andhra Pradesh in a Telugu family. Her parents are Venugopal Rao, who worked as a Merchant Navy engineer and her mother Santha Kamakshi, worked as a primary school teacher. She also has a younger sister whose name is Samantha Dhulipala incidentally.

She grew up in Visakhapatnam but relocated to Mumbai as a teenager. She studied corporate law at the University of Mumbai. She was also trained in Classical dance forms like Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi.

Career

She won the Navy Queen honour at the annual Navy Ball in 2010 and three years later, she represented India at Miss Earth in the Philippines but failed to impress the judges at the pageantry. She did a shoot for Kingfisher Calendar in 2014.

In 2016, Sobhita took a plunge into the world of showbiz. She made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0. The film proved to be a success for her as she earned her critical acclaim and a subsequent nomination supporting performance at Cannes Film Festival's Director's Fortnight.

Bollywood and international projects

Later, Sobhita appeared in Kaalakaandi and Chef movies opposite Saif Ali Khan. Then came her Tollywood debut with Goodachari in which she was paired with Adivi Sesh. Recently, she worked in Amazon Prime's series Made In Heaven, Netflix's spy thriller series Bard of Blood and Dev Patel’s Monkey Man.