Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dulipala: Exclusive Engagement Inside Pics!

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are now the new Tollywood couple after their engagement yesterday in the presence of family and friends. The couple were rumoured to be a couple for four years, and now they are officially the couple. Akkineni Nagarjuna announced the engagement by sharing the engagement photos and giving blessings. The bride-to-be has shared a few pictures with Naga Chaitanya. These pictures are the witness of their love, affection, and relationship.

Though the couple received hate after the announcement, many are congratulating the couple and wishing them a happy life. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya married in 2017 after dating for a few years and mutually divorced in 2021. Sobhita and Chai have been rumoured to have been dating since 2022, but they didn't react even after their pictures went viral. Now, they broke the silence by announcing their engagement.