Sangharshana Movie Review 

Mahindra Pictures Production No 1 movie, Sangharshana, directed by Chinna Venkatesh and produced by Valluri Srinivasa Rao, has been released in Telugu and Tamil languages on August 9 in Theatres. Here is our review:

Story:

Chaitanya (Chaitanya Pasupuleti) and Samyukta (Rasheeda Bhanu) are enjoying a happy life until an unexpected incident turns their world upside down. What kind of danger do they face?

Concurrently, a series of murders grips the city. How is Chaitanya connected to these killings? Police officer Deepak (Shiva) investigates the murders. The film's plot revolves around Karan and his gang's involvement in these crimes.

Performances:

Chaitanya and Rasheeda delivered strong performances, while Siva Ramachandravarupu is seen as a cop with a difference. Karan and Swathi Sri Chellaboina acted well within their roles. Express Hari's comedy timing is commendable.

Technical Departments:

KV Prasad and Sudhakar Batley's cinematography is impressive. Bonthala Nageswara Reddy's editing is commendable. Aditya Sriram's music is good, with the background score being particularly effective.

Producer Valloori Srinivas Rao has mounted the film grandly without compromising on quality.

Director S. Chinna Venkatesh has crafted Sangharshana based on current crime trends in society, presenting a gripping screenplay. He has showcased the skills of an experienced filmmaker.

Plus Points:

1. Screenplay.

2. Suspense factor.

3. No deviations and inconsistencies.

Verdict:

This is a must-watch film for everyone. It offers valuable insights. Sangharshana is a family-friendly film that should be watched together.