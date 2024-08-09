Jagan blames TDP-led government over 'deteriorating' law and order situation in Andhra

Amaravati, Aug 9 (IANS) YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday slammed the TDP-led coalition government for deteriorating law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh.

Visiting the Seetharamapuram village in Nandyal district to console the family of YSRCP leader Pasupuleti Subbarayudu, who was brutally murdered last week, he blamed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ‘goons’ for the murder and said not only the perpetrators but also those who orchestrated the crimes should be held accountable.

Talking to media persons after consoling the family of Subbarayudu, he hit out at the TDP-led coalition government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He specifically mentioned Minister Nara Lokesh and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and demanded that they be named as co-accused in such cases to restore law and order in the state.

The YSRCP President said Subbarayudu was hacked to death in his own home while the police, including an SI and constables, stood by and watched. Despite prior warnings to the police about the possibility of an attack, no additional forces were deployed, and the attackers were allowed to flee the scene after the crime, he claimed.

He said that the YSRCP would approach the High Court, and if necessary, the Supreme Court, to seek justice for Subbarayudu's family and to ensure the safety of party workers and their families in similar situations. He vowed to fight until those responsible, including those who orchestrated the attacks, are brought to justice and jailed.

He also requested the media to highlight not only the killers but also those who are supporting and enabling such crimes, specifically mentioning the need to bring Nara Lokesh and Chandrababu Naidu to justice.

He said the TDP-led coalition government was betraying the people by not fulfilling any of the pre-election promises. The fear of being questioned by the public has led it to create an atmosphere of terror across the state, where any dissent is met with violence and intimidation, he alleged.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.