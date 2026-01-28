Who Is Arijit Singh’s second Wife? Facts About Koel Roy You Should Know

Arijit Singh is one of India’s most beloved singers, known for his soulful voice that can evoke deep emotions. While his music has touched millions, his personal life has often stayed away from the public spotlight. However, his journey in love has been filled with ups and downs, leading him to a stable and fulfilling family life today.

For Arijit, the month of January holds special significance. It was during this month that he married his childhood friend Koel Roy, marking a turning point in his personal journey. Interestingly, this was his second marriage, a fact that many fans are still unaware of.

Arijit Singh’s First Marriage

Arijit began his professional journey in 2005 with the reality show Gurukul. During the show, he developed a close bond with fellow contestant Ruprekha Banerjee. Their relationship soon turned into marriage, according to reports. However, the union was short-lived, and the couple parted ways within a year, marking a difficult phase in the singer’s early life.

A New Beginning with Koel Roy

After his separation, Arijit reconnected with his childhood friend Koel Roy. By that time, Koel had also gone through a divorce and was raising a daughter. Their friendship gradually transformed into love, and Arijit decided to give his personal life another chance.

In interviews, the singer has shared that he openly expressed his feelings to Koel, and the two later tied the knot in a private ceremony. They reportedly got married in January 2014 at a Tripathi temple in West Bengal, away from media attention and public spectacle.

Following his second marriage, Arijit’s life reportedly became calmer and more settled. He chose to keep his family life private, focusing on music and personal peace rather than public attention.

Arijit Singh’s Family and Children

Today, Arijit Singh and Koel Roy are parents to three children. Koel’s daughter from her previous marriage is part of their family, and the couple welcomed two sons together, named Ali and Jul. Despite global fame, Arijit is often praised for his simple lifestyle and down-to-earth nature.

He has consistently maintained distance from the media when it comes to his family, ensuring his loved ones stay away from public scrutiny.

Arijit Singh Announces Retirement from Playback Singing

On January 27, 2026, Arijit Singh stunned fans worldwide by announcing his retirement from playback singing. In a social media post, he thanked his listeners for their unwavering support and revealed that he would no longer take up new playback projects.

The announcement sparked emotional reactions across social media, as fans expressed gratitude for his contribution to Indian music. The National Award and Padma Shri recipient has always preferred letting his work speak for him, rarely sharing details of his private life.

A Life Beyond the Spotlight

Arijit Singh’s journey from early heartbreak to a stable family life reflects his quiet and grounded personality. While he continues to be one of the most influential voices in Indian music, he remains a private person who values family and simplicity over fame.

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