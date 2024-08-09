Watch Old Video of Sobhita Going Viral

As the news of Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya and Monkey Man actress Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement broke on Thursday morning, both the actors started trending on social media like anything.

Everything related to them and about Naga Chaitanya’s former wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu are being shared on social media platforms. Earlier in the day, an old video of Sobhita’s would-be father-in-law and actor Nagarjuna surfaced on social media. In the video clip from the 2018 film 'Goodachari's launch event, Nagarjuna was shown describing the actress as ‘hot’.

Now, another old video featuring Sobhita and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is making rounds on social media. The video is about the Durex condoms and was likely shot in 2017.

The ad begins with Sobhita checking all the corners of the house to find a cozy corner to get intimate with her boyfriend. She can be seen hiding condoms at strategic locations with a cello tape so her boyfriend can access it if required.

Check out the viral video here: