Vishwak Sen's Cult Teaser Release Date Locked as February 21

Vishwaksen is once again pushing boundaries- this time with a project that’s as daring as it is personal. Having already worn the hats of actor, director, producer, and writer with films like Falaknuma Das and Das Ka Dhamki, Vishwaksen is now diving into his next creative leap with his upcoming flick #CULT.

Billed to be India’s First Slasher Film, the film is shaping up to be unlike anything Tollywood has attempted. Today, the makers unveiled the film’s first look poster.

Dressed in a suit, Vishwaksen is seen walking forward with a cigarette hanging from his lips. His expression is stern and brooding, enhancing the menacing tone of the poster. He grips a blood-stained axe in one hand, and each step he takes spreads a thick pool of blood beneath him. The glossy surface add to the poster’s gritty mood. Overall, the poster conveys a violent, stylish, and unapologetically bold atmosphere, promising a raw and unconventional cinematic experience. The film’s teaser which will give a glimpse into the world of #CULT will be revealed on February 21st.

Vishwaksen makes a bold statement with #CULT, a film that marks the debut of 40 fresh faces, making it one of the most ambitious launchpads in recent times. Gayatri Bharadwaj, Tarak Ponnapa, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyenger, Karthikeya, Anirudh Bhaskar, EZY, Yagnya Turlapati, Kabeer Bhartiya, Vishak Nair, and Chepuri Vivek are the prominent cast.

Strengthening his vision is a top-tier technical team bringing serious creative heft to the project. The dialogues are penned by Tharun Bhascker, whose sharp writing promises an engaging narrative texture. The soundtrack is in the hands of Ravi Basrur, known for delivering pulsating, larger-than-life musical worlds. Adding to the film’s visual and technical strength are cinematographer Arvind Vishwanathan, editor Ravi Teja Girijala, and production design Arvind Mule, each bringing seasoned craft to elevate the scale.

With an eye on global audiences, #CULT is gearing up for a multilingual release in Telugu, Hindi, Japanese, Spanish, and English, reflecting the story’s universal tone and its intention to travel far beyond regional borders. Produced by Sandeep Kakarala under Tarak Cinemas, #CULT marks another project completely steered by Vishwaksen- right from the story to screenplay to the director’s chair.