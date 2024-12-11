Vishnu Manchu's First Reaction after Mohan Babu's Hospitalisation

December 11, Hyderabad: A day after Mohan Babu beaten up a TV news reporter amidst tension moments at Jalpalli farmhouse in Shamshabad following a fight with son Manchu Manoj, elder son Vishnu Manchu has broken his silence. Vishnu spoke to the media at Continental Hospital where his father Mohan Babu was admitted.

Vishnu opened up about the difficulties his family is facing, sharing his thoughts in an emotional statement. He mentioned that he never imagined such a situation would arise for his family, reflecting on how unexpected and overwhelming the current challenges are.

Speaking about the legacy of his father, Vishnu noted that his father has been well-known for three generations, making his family's journey particularly significant. However, Vishnu emphasized that, like every other household, his family too has its own private matters and issues. "Every home has its own small problems," he acknowledged, underscoring that these are part of every family’s daily life.

Also read: Software Engineer's Suicide: 24-Page Suicide Note, 90-Minute Video; FIR Against Wife, In-Laws

Despite the public nature of his family, Vishnu expressed his discomfort with the idea of sharing personal struggles for media attention. He pleaded for privacy, stating, "Please do not use news for messages." This sentiment clearly indicates his desire for space during a time of personal turmoil.

Lastly, Vishnu reflected on his role as the elder son in his household, taking on greater responsibilities and the weight that comes with it. He shared that he has been stepping up as the figurehead, a responsibility that comes with its own set of challenges.

Vishnu's comments reflect a deeply personal and heartfelt appeal for privacy and understanding as his family navigates through difficult circumstances. He seeks support but in a way that respects his family's need for space, showing the complexities of balancing personal life with public expectations.

Also read: Mohan Babu Beats TV Reporter: Viral Photos Show Tense Moments