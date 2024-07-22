Vishal Speaks Out Against Political 'Interference' in Tamil Cinema

Actor Vishal said that his previous release, Rathnam, faced political backlash in April this year. In his latest statement, he spoke out against the ruling party (DMK) allegedly trying to perpetuate its dominance in Tamil cinema.

Vishal's Enemy and Mark Antony also faced difficulties during their release due to political interference, he alleged in April this year. Red Giant Movies, the distribution company owned by Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, tried to force the postponement of Enemy in 2022.

Vishal on Sunday (July 21st) said that small films will continue to face financial constraints if undue political interference continues. About ten important movies are slated to hit the screens for Dasara, Diwali this year, and Pongal in January 2025. Vishal wants the release formalities to be smooth and hassle-free for all movies, not just big ones.