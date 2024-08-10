Viral video: Samantha gets a marriage proposal

For the last few days, Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya’s engagement with actress Sobhita Dhulipala has become a topic of discussion on social media. Fans of Naga Chaitanya’s former wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu were also seen extending their support to her and criticising the actor and accusing him of cheating her.

Samantha married her ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ co-actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017 and they announced their separation in 2021. Post Chay-Sobhita’s engagement, Samantha is receiving all the love and strength from her fans.

Recently, a fan sent a marriage proposal to the Shaakuntalam actress as her former husband Naga Chaitanya got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala earlier this week. Samantha’s admirer, An Mukesh Chintha, shared a hilarious reel on his Instagram account. To his surprise, he received a response from the actress too. The video has since gone viral.

“Me on my way to Samantha to tell her that she doesn’t need to worry because I’m always going to be there for her,” Mukhesh overlaid the text on his Instagram video.

Watch the video below:

Adding her response to the fan’s video, Samantha wrote, “The gym in the background almost convinced me.”

