Watch: I have done nothing wrong, says Samantha 

The recent news of Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya’s engagement with actress Sobhita Dhulipala broke the internet with non-stop comments and discussions, with many congratulating the couple while Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fans criticising the actor and even went on blaming him for their divorce.

Samantha married her ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ co-actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017 and they announced their separation in 2021. Post Chay-Sobhita’s engagement, Samantha is receiving all the love and strength from her fans. In this backdrop, Samantha's old interview has resurfaced where she opened up about her short-lived marriage to Chay and their separation.

In the viral video, Samantha talked about how her friends, family and well-wishers discouraged her from doing the ‘Oo Antava’ item song in the icon star Allu Arjun’s film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. She said her well-wishers said it was not a great idea to do an item number soon after her divorce. ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was released shortly after her and Naga Chaitanya's separation in 2021.

Watch the video below:

Samantha: “Why should I hide, I DID NOT DO ANY WRONG. I gave my marriage 100%” pic.twitter.com/JbKc945bHm — BigBoss Telugu Views (@BBTeluguViews) August 9, 2024

