Varalaxmi Sarathkumar–Naveen Chandra's Police Complaint Wraps Shoot, Enters Post-Production

Police Complaint, the upcoming thriller headlined by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Naveen Chandra, has officially completed shooting and moved into post-production. Directed by Sanjeev Megoti, the film is slated for release in Telugu along with several other languages.

Varalaxmi, known for her transition from glamorous roles to commanding villainous portrayals, will be seen in a powerful new avatar. Producers revealed that the actress will also surprise audiences with a full-fledged entertaining role for the first time — a major attraction of the film. Another highlight is a special song dedicated to Superstar Krishna, expected to stand out as a nostalgic treat.

Bankrolled by Balakrishna Maharana under MSK Pramida Sri Films, Police Complaint brings together a strong ensemble cast featuring Naveen Chandra, Krishna Sai, Ragini Dwivedi, Ravishankar, Aditya Om, Srinivas Reddy, Sapthagiri, Gemini Suresh, Amit, Dil Ramesh, and Prithvi (of Animal fame).

Director Sanjeev Megoti — known for films like Aghora (Telugu–Tamil), Aaptha, Paurusha, Raghava Reddy, and Aadiparvam — said the film is built around the intriguing concept of the “chain reaction of karma.”

“Every action returns to us in some way, and this idea is woven into a fresh, gripping horror-thriller narrative,” Megoti said. “The shoot progressed swiftly with everyone’s support. The output looks very promising, and once post-production is done, we’ll announce the release plans.”

The team stated that Police Complaint aims to offer audiences a unique and intense cinematic experience, blending suspense, emotion, and high-impact drama.