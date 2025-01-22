Urvashi Rautela’s Viral Bathroom Video: Actress Explains the Reason Behind the Leak

Trolling celebrities has become an all-too-common phenomenon, with stars often facing harsh criticism, sometimes even when they haven’t done anything wrong. One such incident involved Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who found herself at the center of a viral bathroom video. Initially shared by Urvashi herself on social media, the video sparked severe backlash from netizens, leading to a flood of negative comments. Unable to withstand the trolling, Urvashi ultimately deleted the video. However, there was much more to the situation than what met the eye, and the truth behind her actions has now been revealed.

The Reason Behind the Leak

Back in July of last year, a bathroom video featuring Urvashi Rautela went viral after she posted it on her social media. The internet was shocked, and many questioned how someone could share such a video so openly. The actress faced intense trolling, which led to her removing the video. In a recent interview, Urvashi finally explained the reason behind the leak.

According to Urvashi, the video wasn’t a private one but actually a scene from her movie Ghuspaithiya. The actress revealed that the film's makers had approached her in distress, explaining that they had invested all their assets into the project but couldn’t release it due to unforeseen issues. In a bid to generate buzz for the movie and raise awareness among young girls, the makers requested Urvashi to leak the bathroom scene to the public. She agreed to share the video with the makers’ permission, as it would not only help raise awareness about girls being more cautious but also assist the filmmakers in overcoming their financial struggles.

This wasn't the first time Urvashi found herself at the center of a viral bathroom video. In 2018, a similar scene from the song in Hate Story 4 went viral. Just like before, Urvashi faced harsh trolling, but after learning the truth, netizens have now praised her for her actions and for doing the right thing to support the film.

Urvashi's Popularity in Tollywood

In addition to her Bollywood career, Urvashi Rautela has also gained significant recognition in Tollywood, particularly for her dance numbers. She gained widespread attention for her performance alongside Chiranjeevi in Waltair Veerayya and more recently for her energetic steps with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the song "Daaku Maharaaj" from Daaku Maharaaj. Despite facing brutal trolling for her dance moves, both Urvashi and Balakrishna remained unfazed, continuing to perform the same steps at a success party. The video from the event went viral, with netizens admiring their carefree attitude towards the trolling.

Urvashi Rautela’s journey continues to be one filled with challenges, but her resilience and support for the filmmakers have earned her respect from fans and critics alike.

