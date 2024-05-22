Srivalli to Steal Hearts with a song in Pushpa 2: The Rule

The hype from the first single, "Pushpa Pushpa," from "Pushpa 2: The Rule," will continue with Rashmika Mandana in a new single, as "Srivalli" is set to be released.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the announcement video for the second song, which will feature Rashmika Mandana in her role as Srivalli. Rashmika is set to share the details of this song, which is considered romantic. The production company posted on social media to inform fans about the same event.

Mythri Movie Makers, with Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar, are set to produce this highly anticipated entertainer. Music composer DSP (Devi Sri Prasad) will once again be working to create chart-topping hits that influence trends worldwide. Along with superstars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya, and many others are said to play lead roles.

Apart from this, Rashmika will be seen in "Kubera," a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film alongside Dhanush, directed by Sekhar Kammula. She is also taking the lead roles in "Rainbow" and "The Girlfriend."