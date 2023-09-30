Skanda Day 2 Collections: Ram Pothineni's Film Steady At The Box Office

Ram Pothineni's latest release Skanda garnered mixed reviews from fans and audiences alike when it was released on September 28, 2023. The film hasn't gotten good reviews from critics, though.

The media's ratings for the film have been poor. After the release of Skanda, movie buffs have been suggesting that Nandamuri Balakrishna would have been a perfect choice for the film. The overdose of action and the nature of the violence is the reason for the audience saying that.

Speaking about the box office collections, Skanda managed to collect Rs 3.49 Cr share on the second day at the box office. The film's total collection is Rs 12.11 Cr, as per the PR information.

Skanda is directed by Boyapati Srinu. Sree Leela is the female lead in the film, and has a minimal role in the film.

Skanda AP & TS 2nd Day shares ::

Nizam - 1.52 Cr

Ceded - 54L

Vizag - 41L

East - 27L

West- 17L

Krishna - 16 L

Guntur - 29L

Nellore - 13 L

Total - 3.49 Cr

