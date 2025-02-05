Singanamala Ramesh Babu: Lost 100 Crore on Khaleja and Komaram Puli

Producer Singanamala Ramesh Babu Declared Innocent by Court, Vows to Continue Filmmaking

"The court has exonerated me. My legal battle has been won. I will continue producing films with strong storytelling," said producer Singanamala Ramesh Babu.

Speaking at a press meet, the producer Singanamala Ramesh, known for backing big-budget films like Komaram Puli and Khaleja, reflected on his 14-year legal struggle. "I was originally a film financier but turned producer out of my passion for cinema. For me, filmmaking is like a mother’s embrace. A case was filed against me, alleging that I had secretly sold my 10-acre land in Mahabalipuram to multiple buyers. I fought this case for 14 years, and the court has now ruled in my favor, proving that it was a baseless accusation. False cases do not stand in a court of law," he stated.

No Plans for Revenge

When asked if he planned to take action against those who accused him, Ramesh Babu responded, "I hold no grudges. If needed, I will fight legally, but I have no intention of seeking revenge."

Future in Films

On whether he would continue in the film industry, he said, "Absolutely. Cinema is my passion. I have two children who have already debuted as heroes and tasted success. Now, they are keen on direction and writing. I will continue as a producer and financier."

Legal Accusations & Financial Setbacks

Clarifying the allegations against him, he said, "I was accused of fraud amounting to ₹14 crore, with claims that I sold my Mahabalipuram land to multiple parties. The case went through a long legal battle, but the court has ruled in my favor. The land still legally belongs to me."

Speaking about the financial losses he suffered, he explained, "Earlier, films would be completed in six months to a year. Unfortunately, some of my big-star projects got delayed for nearly three years due to various reasons. As a result, I incurred losses of around ₹100 crore on two films."

A Story Worth a Web Series

When asked if his journey could be turned into a film, he joked, "If it were made into a web series, it could run for a thousand episodes. But who would watch my story?"

The Reality of Film Financing

On the profitability of film financing, he said, "Whatever we earned was through financing, a business I inherited from my father. However, filmmaking is always a gamble. It cost me ₹100 crore on two films, but I hear that current film production is more lucrative, with producers reportedly making profits."

Lessons Learned

"The key lesson I’ve learned is that a filmmaker should only proceed when they have full control over all 24 crafts of filmmaking," he stated.

Clarifying Khaleja Partnership

Addressing rumors about C. Kalyan’s involvement in Khaleja, he clarified, "That’s not true. I funded the film, and he completed it. During tough times, I relied only on divine support."

Upcoming Projects

As for his future projects, Ramesh Babu asserted, "For me, the story is the real hero. I believe in content-driven cinema and want to produce a mix of big-budget and concept-based films. An official announcement on a new project can be expected soon."