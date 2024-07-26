Short Dress: Amala Paul's Strong Counter to Trolls and Criticism

Amala Paul and Asif Ali recently visited St. Albert’s College in Ernakulam, Kochi, to promote their film, Level Cross. Many people online criticized Amala for wearing a short outfit with a plunging neckline, calling it 'inappropriate' and 'indecent'. Amala responded to the trolls and criticism of her "short dress".

Amala responded to the comments by saying she wore what she felt comfortable in and didn't find it inappropriate. She believes the issue was how the cameras portrayed her outfit. She said, "The problem lies with how the cameras projected my dressing style. I wore what was comfortable for me. My dress was not inappropriate for the function. What was probably inappropriate was the way the cameras projected my attire. I have no control over that."

Amala also mentioned that the students were not uncomfortable with her dress. "The students were totally comfortable with what I wore. I wear all types of clothing, be it traditional or Western. By wearing that dress, I wanted to instil confidence among students regarding their dressing choices," she added.