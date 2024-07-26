Liquor policy case: Sisodia, Kavitha's judicial custody extended till July 31

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) A Delhi court on Friday extended, till July 31, the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K. Kavitha in the alleged liquor policy scam.

The duo were produced through video conferencing from Tihar Jail upon expiry of the previously granted judicial custody.

On Thursday, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court extended, till August 8, judicial custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the same scam.

The Supreme Court, last week, issued notice on Sisodia’s bail pleas and asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file their reply in the matter by July 29. Sisodia’s counsel argued that the senior AAP leader had been incarcerated for 16 months and the trial remained at the same stage as it was in October 2023. In its judgment delivered on October 30 last year, the SC had denied bail to the former Deputy CM but said that if the trial proceeds slowly in the next three months, he may apply for bail afresh.

