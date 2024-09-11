Jayam Ravi and Aarti Divorce Controversy: Aarti Says No Consent Given

Ponniyin Selvan actor Jayam Ravi’s announcement of divorce from wife Aarti has taken a dramatic turn now with Aarti claiming it was not a mutual decision. The estranged wife of Jayam claimed that the actor made this announcement without taking her consent into consideration.

A few days ago, Jayam Ravi had announced his divorce from wife Aarti for ‘personal reasons’. Putting an end to rumours, Jayam announced that the couple has decided to part ways for ‘personal reasons’.

“Grateful for your love and understanding. Jayam Ravi,” Jayam Ravi tweeted on Monday. The couple have been married for 15 years and have two sons — Aarav and Aryan.

Aarti released a statement on Jayam’s announcement of the dissolution of marriage and said the actor kept her in the dark while sharing it publicly. She also said she tried hard to discuss the marriage issue with Jayam but in vain.

She claimed that she was forced to share her side of story as people have started personal attacks on her soon after Jayam announced their separation.

You can read Aarti’s statement below:

