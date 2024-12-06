Samantha Gets Love from Sister-in-Law: Chaitanya-Sobhita Wedding

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya's ex-wife reacted to his second marriage with Shobhita Dhulipala. The two got hitched on 4 December at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Amidst all the buzz regarding the wedding, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent social media posts have hogged all attention. For instance, the recent one on Instagram caught everyone's attention.

Samantha's brother-in-law, David, posted something on his Instagram story tagging Samantha and saying, "Good in-laws do exist, and I love mine." Samantha replied with a simple "Love you." The post went viral within no time.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya married in 2017, but they announced their separation in October 2021, three days before their anniversary. The separation sparked a chain of social media posts in which fans attacked each other.

However, the response from Samantha to Naga Chaitanya's marriage indicates that she has really moved on and is good with it. She loved her in-laws and has shown this by reacting with affection to David's post, which indicates that she is over it.

Since her separation, Samantha has been focusing on her career, delivering great performances in films like "Pushpa" and "Yashoda." Her commitment to her craft and self-growth has made her a favourite of fans across the globe.

