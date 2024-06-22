Review: Sandeham

Sandeham is produced by Satyanarayana Parcha under Vishnu Varshini Creations banner. The film is playing in cinemas across the Telugu States. Here is our review:

Story:

The story is set in the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Harsha (Suman Tej) is in love with Shruti (Hebah Patel). They opt for an arranged marriage. The wife asks for time to consummate the marriage. Just as they think that their life is going to be a honeymoon, the arrival of Arya (a lookalike of Harsha played by Suman Tej, again) complicates their lives. He claims that he is Shruti's ex-boyfriend. Arya moves into their apartment building and frequently disrupts their lives by interrupting them at will. Harsha suspects that there is something brewing between Shruti and Arya. Just as he hatches a plan to unravel the mystery, he contracts the coronavirus and dies of it after hospitalization. Grief engulfs the family.

However, a missed call from Harsha's phone to his sister (Rashika Shetty) sparks doubt. The mystery only depends. Is Harsha truly dead? Who made the call? Why is Shruti in police custody? What became of Arya? That's what the rest of the story is about.

Performances:

Suman Tej delivers a convincing dual role, portraying the contrasting personalities of the two characters he so effectively plays. Hebah Patel shines with her range. Rashika Shetty complements the cast with her captivating presence. Bigg Boss fame Shweta Verma delivers a competent performance as a cop.

Technical Departments:

The cinematography by Praeen Vanamali is visually pleasing. The songs and background music adequately complement Sandeham without a doubt.

Director Sateesh Paramveda manages to create an engaging experience. It would have been tempting for any other director to make this into a brooding, dark thriller. However, Sandeham comes with a flourish of entertainment and certain elements we would associate romantic comedies with.

Analysis:

The very title of the movie says it all. Suspicion in marriages can be deleterious. While the theme of an ex-boyfriend interfering in a marriage isn't new, the incorporation of the COVID-19 pandemic adds a fresh perspective in the case of the film under review. The first half builds intrigue with Arya's presence and Harsha's alleged death under mysterious circumstances.

The second half subverts the expectations of the audience. The film assumes the form of a domestic crime thriller with shocks and unanticipated reveals. The interval scene is a bang for the buck.

While some twists are well-crafted, the pre-climax twist might be predictable if you are a seasoned moviegoer. The climax offers another twist, leaving the true resolution ambiguous. The story and narrative, though somewhat novel, could have benefited from a more conclusive ending. Additionally, some scenes felt disjointed.

Verdict:

Sandeham is a good thriller-cum-entertainer narrating the friction between a newlywed couple and an outsider who threatens to ruin their peace. The twists and the able performances are a big plus.

Rating:2.5/5