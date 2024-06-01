Ranveer Slammed for Attending Ambani Bash, Skipping Pregnant Wife's Side

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh draws criticism from fans for choosing Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise party over his pregnant wife, Deepika Padukone.

Singh posted photos of himself attending a lavish party on a cruise liner while Deepika was out dining with her mother. Fans expressed outrage, calling his decision inappropriate given that his pregnant wife is at home. Despite the backlash, some defended him, suggesting his attendance might have been a work obligation and that Deepika would have agreed if she objected.

The duo, who tied the knot in 2018, first met on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Ram Leela." They recently performed together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding function in May.

The event is hosting celebrities like Katy Perry and the Backstreet Boys. These entitled celebrations will continue with their wedding on July 12 with "Shubh Vivah," continue with "Shubh Aashirwad" on July 13, and conclude with "Mangal Utsav," the wedding reception, on July 14.