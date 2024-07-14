Ram Charan takes shocking decision as Game Changer suffers delays

Global star Ram Charan, riding high on the success of 'RRR', has been working on his next project 'Game Changer' for the past three years. Shankar’s directorial faced delays due to his simultaneous work on 'Bharateeyudu 2'.

Following the release and rave reviews of Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Bharateeyudu 2', fans remain optimistic about the Ram Charan-Shankar collaboration. Regardless, the Tollywood actor has shown remarkable patience throughout the prolonged production process.

Industry grapevine tells us that Ram Charan had revised his initial agreement to take a share of the film's profits. However, recognising the financial strain on the producers due to the delays, he has instead opted for a fixed remuneration of rs 90 crores for this pan-India release. While this figure may seem modest compared to the sharing of profits in the film earnings.

'Game Changer' is reportedly nearing completion. It is said only 15 days of shooting needs to be completed. The film is tentatively slated for a theatrical release during Diwali or Christmas this year, though the exact date remains uncertain due to potential further delays.

Also Read: Mumbai man loses nearly half crore in Instagram scam