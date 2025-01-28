Pushpa 2: The Rule, Deva, Oru Jaathi Jathakam: OTT, Theatre Releases in Jan 27 to Feb 2

This week brings a range of exciting new releases across OTT platforms and theatres. From thrilling mysteries like Pushpa 2: The Rule to heartwarming rom-coms like You’re Cordially Invited, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re streaming at home or going to the movies, don’t miss out on these fresh releases!

OTT Releases:

The Storyteller

Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: January 28

Based on Satyajit Ray's short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro, this film tells the story of Tarini Bandhopadhyay, a famous storyteller from Kolkata. He moves to Ahmedabad to help a businessman who has been unable to sleep for 30 years, using the power of storytelling to heal him. Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film stars Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Revathi, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Jayesh More.

Identity

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: January 31

Haran Shankar, a sketch artist, is tasked with finding a murderer. An eyewitness, Alisha, with a photographic memory, becomes key to solving the case. Haran uses his artistic skills to create a sketch of the suspect based on Alisha’s memory. Directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, it features Tovino Thomas, Trisha, Vinay Rai, Archana Kavi, and Aju Varghese.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: January 29

The highly anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2: The Rule follows Pushpa’s quest for revenge against SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat after the death of his mother and brother. Involved in the illegal smuggling of red sandalwood, Pushpa’s journey intensifies. Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, and Dhananjaya.

You’re Cordially Invited

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: January 30

Wedding planner Margot faces a mess when her sister Neve’s wedding venue gets double-booked. As the chaos unfolds, Margot and Neve work to salvage the day while their father, Jim, tries to secure the venue by sabotaging the other bride’s wedding. This rom-com, directed by Nicholas Stoller, stars Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, and Celia Weston.

The Recruit Season 2

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: January 30

The CIA’s bold and rebellious attorney, Owen Hendricks, takes on a high-stakes mission in South Korea, where he teams up with Korean intelligence operative Jang Kyun. Together, they have just 48 hours to neutralize a major threat. Created by Alexi Hawley, the show stars Noah Centineo, Teo Yoo, Young-Ah Kim, Aarti Mann, and Colton Dunn.

Queer

Streaming Platform: MUBI

Release Date: January 31

Based on William S. Burroughs' book, Queer follows William Lee, an isolated American expatriate in 1950s Mexico. As he struggles with drug addiction, he becomes infatuated with Eugene Allerton, and his life spirals into chaos. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the film stars Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, Jason Schwartzman, Lesley Manville, and Henrique Zaga.

The Secrets of Shiledars

Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: January 30

The series follows a man entrusted with protecting the treasure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Along his journey, he rises to become the chief of the Shiledars while battling others who seek the treasure. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, it stars Rajeev Khandelwal, Sai Tamhankar, Gaurav Amlani, and Ashish Vid.

Theatre Releases:

Deva

Release Date: January 31

Dev, a fearless cop, seeks revenge after a fellow officer is murdered by a terrorist. As his investigation intensifies, Dev uncovers dark secrets within his own organization. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, and Girish Kulkarni.

Oru Jaathi Jathakam

Release Date: January 31

Rajesh learns through palmistry that bad luck is coming his way. The film follows his efforts to avoid the chaos and riots foretold to happen due to his actions. Directed by M. Mohanan, it stars Vineeth Sreenivasan, Nikhila Vimal, Babu Antony, P.P. Kunhikrishnan, and Mridul Nair.

The Secret of Women

Release Date: January 31

This thriller follows a woman whose life is disrupted as she loses her privacy, with a murder investigation unfolding around her. Directed by G. Prajesh Sen, the film features Niranjana Anoop, Aju Varghese, Srikant Murali, Midhun Venugopal, and Suma Devi.

Conclave

Release Date: January 31

Based on Robert Harris' novel, Conclave follows Cardinal Lawrence as he oversees the election of the next pope. The political intrigue surrounding the five candidates is complicated by hidden secrets. Directed by Edward Berger, the film stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini.

Ponman

Release Date: January 30

Adapted from GR Indugopan’s novel, Ponman follows a man’s determination to arrange dowry for his sister’s wedding. As he rises against adversity, his journey becomes one of personal growth and sacrifice. Directed by Jothish Shankar, the film stars Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu, Lijo Mol Jose, Rajesh Sharma, and Deepak Parambol.