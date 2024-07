Bigg Boss OTT 3 Mid-Week Eviction: Bigg Boss OTT 3 has become the talk of the town on social media. With each passing day, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is turning out to be more interesting for the viewers. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to impress the viewers, and the housemates are giving each other tough competition.

According to reports, Poulomi Das has been eliminated from the show. Here are a few pictures of the eliminated Poulomi Das: