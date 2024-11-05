Posani's Ding Dong 2.0 Showtime Revealed: Saturday, 8:30 PM on Sakshi TV

Actor, writer, politician Posani Krishna Murali is all set to take up the mantle as the TV host for Sakshi TV's crazy political satire program, Ding Dong 2.0. The previous version of the show, Ding Dong, was hosted by the late, prominent comedian Dharmavarapu Subramanyam. The show has gained wide popularity across the Telugu states.

Also read: Law and Order Deteriorating in AP: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Slams Home Minister Anitha

Ding Dong 2.0 is set to air its first episode this Saturday, November 9, 2024. The show will air at 8:30 PM, a prime-time slot. From then on, Ding Dong 2.0 will be aired at this time every Saturday.

Viewers are expected to be captivated by Ding Dong 2.0, and the show is anticipated to live up to the hype and expectations surrounding it. Watch the promo of the show which garnered a great reception and thumbs up.

Also read: YS Jagan's Nadu-Nedu transforms AP Govt Schools: Pawan Kalyan Surprised!

Watch Ding Dong 2.0 Promo Here: